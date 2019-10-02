Avera Medical Minute: We Care, Pink Hair Event

It's a visual way to show the world you support the battle against breast cancer. The kick-off to the We Care, Pink Hair event started at the Prairie Center on the Avera McKennan campus and continues with an event open to everyone on Thursday, October 5th.

We Care Pink Hair event

For ten dollars, professional stylists will add a pink hair extension that will last up to two weeks. Several shades of pink are available to choose from.

With every strand of brightly colored hair, there is a story also intertwined in the battle against breast cancer. Some come to show their support, others to offer hope, and some come to remember.

Sarah Olsem lost her mom to breast cancer just last year. "She'd always be smiling and nod and be like 'yes, uh ha' and then her hugs were also amazing," said Olsem.

While a pink hair extension is to honor her mom, she leaves with something as well. "I think it is really therapeutic to come and see how many people breast cancer has touched their lives or they want to support," said Olsem. "It helps me understand that I'm not the only one, it's not only me and my family. It's everyone out in the community."

The event is more than just raising awareness of breast cancer during the month of October. It's to remind women everywhere to book a mammogram and to join the fight with a donation.

Avera Breast Cancer Surgeon Dr. Tricia Merrigan added a stand of pink to her curly blonde hair. "Just being able to have something that's visible with the pink hair, to let patients know that we're all here to support them, to help them get through whatever they're dealing with. it's just really an awesome event," said Dr. Merrigan.

This Thursday, you can stop by and get your own pink hair extension, from 3:30 till 6:30 pm at the First Bank and Trust locations, on Highline at Dawley Farms and at their 57th and I-229 location.

Whether, short, long, curly or straight, the pink extensions create hope for all to see. That hope is echoed by Mary Lais, a 22 and a half year Breast cancer survivor. "I thought I was never going to see my children get married. I was never going to see my grandchildren. All those thoughts go through your mind, but there is so much hope out there. They've been making so many advances in the treatment, and early detection is huge. To that individual who is going to hear the "C" word today, please don't think that it's a death sentence," said Lais.

In addition to the supportive words spoken and the visual reminder of the fight against breast cancer, there is a feeling of warmth permeating the room amongst the souls that gather. Your story matters, and you are not alone.

