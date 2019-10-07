Avera Medical Minute: Woman's leg saved with unique device

What would it be like to lose the ability to walk for over six months? That's what happened to Donna Marr. It started when she had both staph and MRSA infection that spread to her newly replaced knees. Donna remembers the day she knew something was wrong.

Donna Marr's leg was saved at Avera Marshall

"I just woke up one day and it felt achy and then by the afternoon I couldn't walk on it," said Marr.

The paraprofessional at Russel Tyler Ruthton High School in Minnesota underwent multiple surgeries and treatments including removing the knee replacements.

Donna's situation was unique. She had an infection that just wasn't clearing up. When they removed the implant to make was for another surgery, she ended up with a ten-centimeter gap.

"We talked to him about options. The one option is to put the straight leg in with the metal rod, and then it would be a straight leg and you don't bend it, or there is the amputation and then you try a prosthetic," said Marr.

Hoping for any other options, she made an appointment for a second opinion with Avera Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Alain Desy and heard of a new device, just approved by the FDA that could work.

This time, the surgery was successful. "The end result is it saved her leg and give her back her life. She's able to walk and to go back teaching as she was doing before," said Dr. Desy.

"I was able to actually walk my 40 pound collie for the first time. I'm crying down the street walking him because I got my life back," said Marr.

Dr. Alain Desy says it's important to keep looking for options. It was his time researching outside of the doctor's office that revealed the new device. "I think there's always a solution to something if you take the time to look into it," said Dr. Desy.

This new device was used for the first time west of Chicago, at Avera Hospital in Marshall Minnesota, right in Donna's community.