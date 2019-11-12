Avera Medical Minute: eCare Behavioral Health Services

Everyone goes through seasons of life that can be difficult. Imagine reaching out for help, and being told the next appointment with a therapist is weeks away. As a way of bridging that gap, The Avera eCare Behavioral Health Service Triage is now connected with over twenty rural communities using telemedicine. One of five licensed mental health clinicians can visit with a patient as soon as the same day.

telemedicine connection

In the community of Britton, South Dakota, eCare Behavioral Health Service Triage went online about a year ago.

Amanda Schmeig, a CNP at Marshall County Healthcare Center Avera in Britton says the service is meeting a need. "I've had quite a few patients recently with high levels of anxiety stemming from the weather, farming, all of that and I can utilize eCare Behavioral Health Service Triage by giving them a quick call. we set them up and get counseling right away," said Schmieg.

Without the eCare Behavioral Health in Britton, the closest therapist would be an hour away. "I see a lot of benefits actually because we're not sending patients away. We're not requiring them to drive to Aberdeen or another facility just to have that initial evaluation, we can do it directly here," said Schmieg. "I think our staff is probably utilizing it more than we expected to in the beginning."

In South Dakota, it's estimated that only 12.6 percent of the need for mental health professionals is met, according to information gathered by the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation. That's one of the lowest rates in the region.

According to Avera Triage Service Coordinator Lindsay Neth, there can be a positive to your therapist not living in your hometown. "A therapist that is not in that community, doesn't know all of your business, that can really walk alongside with you," said Neth.

Avera's Triage Service will evaluate the patient's needs and review their history, identify coping skills and provide tools to manage emotions. A care plan and ongoing therapy schedule will also be developed.

"Thirty minutes to take care of yourself, and just kind of being able to acknowledge everything that's on your plate," said Neth.

Investing in yourself can be worth the effort for yourself and those around you. "Giving that verbal reminder of what your abilities are, and so to see that, it's very, very rewarding," said Neth.

