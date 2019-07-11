Avera Medical Minute: team effort makes home hemodialysis possible

A Watertown couple says teamwork is what makes home hemodialysis a successful choice.

The Engels are an example of how working together as a team is crucial when a partner is in need of medical care at home. Kurt Engel has been on dialysis since 2013, and initially went to the local unit three times per week. He is now doing dialysis at home. While you may think home hemodialysis is a matter of convenience, there's another benefit that is much greater.

"I feel so much better doing this. when I was doing it at the unit, sometimes I'd be there for forty minutes, getting my blood pressure up, so they would let me leave. and now when we're done I can generally pick up the trash that goes with this process and carry it upstairs without too much trouble at all," said Kurt.

The family room in the basement converts to Kurt's dialysis area 5 times per week. The effects from the more frequent, gentle process are less taxing on his system.

"You're gonna live a lot longer doing it this way. No matter how you do dialysis its not fun but this is probably the healthiest way to do it," said Kurt.

The benefits of having your own machine is that you can take it with you, on vacations or going south for the winter. Converting to dialysis at home takes a firm commitment, and a partner with extensive training to make it work.

Kim Kock is the Avera Regional Dialysis Director. "Typically for most people is a four to five-week training. It is pretty intense, you're here daily, during the four to five weeks. During that time there's a lot of practicing that occurs, the caregiver is with you," said Kock.

And that's where Kurt's wife Dawn is a part of the partnership.

"She's the biggest part, if it wasn't for her, I couldn't be doing it at home," said Kurt.

Kurt settles in his favorite chair, the machine starts, and it's all up to Dawn. "When you love somebody you just do this, just the way it is," said Dawn.

The couple met in fifth grade, dated in high school and have been caring for each other ever since. Dawn says the benefit of Kurt feeling better with the home hemodialysis is worth the work. She still struggles with one thing she'd rather not subject her husband to.

"I don't like poking the needles into him. That's hard every time," said Dawn.

They make the best of it and incorporate the dialysis into their lives. The grandkids often cuddle up in the chair with Kurt and watch a movie. The Engels do need to keep an eye on one thing.

"The kids can't leave the rubber gloves alone. Somebody once showed one of them how to blow one up. That's all it took," said Dawn.

The Engels say the care they've received has been excellent, from the Dialysis units, the training, and the 24/7 call-in line. There are 70 patients through the Avera region that are on home dialysis.