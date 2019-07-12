Avera Medical Minute:Postpartum Hemorrhage

A Sioux Falls mother is sharing her story and advice after postpartum hemorrhage happened after both of her children were born.

Traci Redmond enjoys time with her girls, 8-year-old Ava, and 5-year-old Mya, looking through the baby books. The memories become fresh again. Traci is thankful for her life, after a complication with both of the girls' births, postpartum hemorrhage.

"The baby we had waited for years and years for was finally here. Super exciting time for us, and them shortly after delivery I started losing a lot of blood," said Redmond.

She was lightheaded. The room quickly transformed as the team followed their plan to help Traci.

"The communication in the room was wonderful so you could tell they had a plan in place. The steps they had practiced so many times ," said Redmond.

Avera medical group OB/GYN Doctor Kimberlee McKay says every woman bleeds a little bit after having a baby, but in Traci's case, it was different.

"There are women who bleed a lot and it's one of the number one causes of what we call severe maternal morbidity," said McKay.

Every woman who gives birth at Avera has her blood loss measured, rather than estimated, because the physical symptoms may only develop after there has been an extreme amount of loss.

"You may not always be able to stop per se but we can keep it from getting really severe. You kind of treat these patients like a trauma patient. we get them all bundled up, we keep them warm, we were aggressively transfusing her," said McKay.

They also apply pressure internally with an inflatable device to stop the bleeding. The safety protocols were in place, to transform the situation from concerning to a celebration.

"Fortunately we were able to get it stopped and she went home with a healthy baby,"said McKay.

Traci's advice to expectant moms is to utilize the excellent health care available. "Get the IV. Really they're not doing it to make your experience not natural, they're doing it for that emergent situation." " I honestly think if I delivered at home or not in a hospital, I probably wouldn't be here to have this conversation ," said Redmond.