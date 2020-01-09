Avera Queen of Peace donates land to Mitchell Area Development Corporation

Avera Queen of Peace has announced they will be donating 21.7 acres of land to the Mitchell Area Development Corporation for the purpose of developing housing for middle-income earners.

The land is located on the east side of Foster Street, slightly north of the Avera Cancer Institute in Mitchell. Initial designs show plans for 94 homes to be developed in two phases.

Plans for the initial phase include multiple styles of single-family homes with 55 homes to be built by the end of 2024.

"For this segment of the market, it's critical," said Tom Cark, Avera Queen of Peace regional president. "There's really nothing available and so as we're trying to recruit workers to come to Mitchell, you know we can find them, we can hire them. But there's no place for them to live."

The target price of the homes is less than $200,000 and the development is intended for people with household incomes of between $50,000-$70,000.