Avera announces new partnership with Rural Electric Economic Development Fund

Avera Health and the Rural Electric Economic Development fund are working together on a workforce housing development financing partnership.

Avera announced Tuesday, they will commit $2 million to the partnership and REED has committed an initial $4 million. They hope to grow the total fund to $10 million though.

The two organizations are trying to help solve the workforce shortage. The two said they serve the same counties in South Dakota and Minnesota, so it made sense to team up.

The money will be used to help provide affordable housing in rural communities that need workers.

"The real beneficiaries here are those communities, where we have facilities where those local economic development groups and development organizations are looking for ways to maintain their vibrant communities and to grow them for the future," Bob Sutton said, who is the President & CEO of Avera Health.

As of right now, they're unsure which communities will benefit from this first. But they hope to start some of the housing by late this fall.