Avera breaks ground on new Gettysburg health center

Over 200 people gathered in Gettysburg Monday for the groundbreaking ceremony for the Avera Missouri River Health Center.

Avera Gettysburg administrator Robert Sheckler says the building will include a six-bed, critical access hospital and a new rural health clinic.

Dakota Radio Group reports the health care center will also include an inpatient unit, a modern emergency services facility, radiology and imaging services, IV infusion suites, a new physical therapy gym and a welcoming clinic.

In addition to those services, Sheckler says staff will be fully connected to the Avera eCARE telemedicine program.

In February, Avera Health committed $9 million toward the $12 million project, launching a capital campaign to raise $3 million. The bulk of that amount has been raised, but Sheckler says they have a little further to go to reach their goal.

Sheckler says if weather cooperates, they hope to have the new health center built in 14-16 months.

