Avera continues cleanup after tornado damages Heart Hospital

Avera Health says clean up efforts are continuing after a tornado devastated its Heart Health hospital in southwest Sioux Falls.

According to Avera, the Avera Behavioral Health Center, which is on the same campus, will be temporarily closed.

All patients are safe and many who are medically cleared have been discharged. Others are being cared for at Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center, and we are working with other state partners on appropriate placement of patients.

The Avera Heart Hospital is operational, and visitors can enter through the emergency department. The emergency department remains open and all necessary surgeries are on schedule.

North Central Heart Institute will remain closed Thursday.

The Avera Sports Institute sustained significant damage and will remain closed Thursday.

The main Avera McKennan campus remains operational and all clinics located on campus are open as usual.

