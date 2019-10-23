Avera eCARE receives Grant to develop telehealth certificate program

Avera eCARE has received a $4.3 million grant from the Leona M. And Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust.

The grant will help Avera develop and launch a national telehealth certificate program. The goal is to standardize and elevate the quality of care provided through telehealth platforms.

"Avera has done telehealth care for over 25 years-- and in my mind is the gold standard of how telehealthcare should be integrated and used," said Panzirer, Helmsley charitable trust trustee.

“Virtual health care is health care of the future. Educating health care professionals, including medical residents before they even begin practicing, will help us inform and educate this important audience about the possibilities of telemedicine and set them up for successful adoption of technology,” said Deanna Larson, Avera eCARE CEO.

Based in Sioux Falls, Avera eCARE is part of Avera Health, an integrated health system that serves more than 300 locations and 100 communities.

