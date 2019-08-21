Avera named one of the nation's top health systems by IBM

Avera Health has been named as one of the nation’s top 15 health systems by IBM Watson Health.

According to a press release, the study spotlights the best-performing health systems in the U.S., based on a balanced scorecard of publicly available clinical, operational and patient satisfaction metrics and data.

This year’s 15 Top Health Systems study evaluated 337 health systems and 2,961 member hospitals to identify the 15 U.S. health systems with the highest overall achievement on a balanced scorecard. The scorecard is based on the 100 Top Hospitals national balanced scorecard methodologies and focuses on five performance domains: inpatient outcomes, process of care, extended outcomes, efficiency, and patient experience.

“Our quality teams are so deserving to have their work acknowledged and be awarded this honor,” said Bob Sutton, Avera Health President and CEO. “Quality is a priority for every department and employee. We have a highly organized system quality plan that aligns with the National Quality Strategy and permeates all levels of our health system. Our largest and smallest facilities embrace the same strategies for ensuring quality, yet each have their own quality identity. This award reflects how Avera approaches care – with top quality in mind.”

This is the first time Avera Health has been recognized with this honor.