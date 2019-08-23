Avera names new chief medical officer

Avera Health has named a new chief medical officer.

Dr. Kevin Post has been selected to lead Avera Medical Group following Dr. Tab Jacobs retirement at the end of this year. Post will start in October in order to train with Jacobs.

“Dr. Post’s 14 years of hands-on experience in both primary care and emergency medicine give him valuable insight across the care continuum,” said Avera President and CEO Bob Sutton. “We were also impressed with his leadership experience, which ranges from service lines to MEDITECH go-lives to community service.”

Post began his medical career as a primary care physician providing care in clinic, long-term care, and inpatient settings, including emergency and obstetrical care. After 12 years at Hegg Health Center Avera in Rock Valley, Iowa, he transitioned to work in emergency medicine for Avera Sacred Heart in Yankton and for a hospital in Sioux City, Iowa.

Post is a Rock Valley, Iowa native and earned his undergraduate degree in biology from Dordt College. He obtained his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Des Moines College and served his residency at Siouxland Family Medicine Foundation in Sioux City.

