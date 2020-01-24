Avera receives $5M gift from anonymous donor

Avera Health announced on Friday that it received a $5 million from an anonymous donor.

Avera Health CEO says the money will be spent to improve patient care and safety, projects prioritized by both the donor and the health system.

“We are thrilled that this donor chose to invest in Avera. We worked closely with this donor to ensure that dollars are stewarded toward those projects identified as priority areas for both the donor and the health system,” CEO Bob Sutton.

The farm and rural stress hotline and employee appreciation are other projects being invested thanks to the donation.

