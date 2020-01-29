Avera staff working night of tornado to be honored at HeARTS in Healing event

A tornado hit the Avera Heart Hospital and the Avera Behavioral Health Center the night of September 10th, damaging much of the buildings. Everyone inside was safe though. Every year at an event that benefits the Behavioral Health Center, a Spirit of Behavioral Health award is given out to someone who has impacted the mission of the center. This year, it is being given to all of the nursing and medical staff that were there the night the tornado hit Sioux Falls on September 10th.

The event is called HeARTS in Healing. It is Saturday at 6:00 PM at the Avera Specialty Hospital. This is the 10th year for it. Not only will that award be given out, but there will also be live and silent auctions. People will be able to bid on a variety of art. Avera said it is one of the largest auctions in the region created by local artists.

Tickets for the event are $60. You can purchase them here. Hors d'oeuvres are included in that price. Live music and a full bar will also be available.

Since 2010, the event has raised almost $500,000. All of the money raised goes back to help patients and families at the Avera Behavioral Health Center. It will help fund services like music, movement and receptive therapies; urgent care consultations; and addiction counseling at the Avera Addiction Care Center.