Averal Medical Minute: Ideal Living program offers weight loss, lifestyle changes

It's a whole new healthier life for Gerry Heuer. He's lost thirty pounds and works out. His success started with a realization. "I just decided, I can't do this by myself I need some help," said Heuer.

Gerry went to an Ideal living workshop at the Prairie Center at Avera McKennan. He lost the weight and now focuses on balance.

"Have I ever had a french fry? Yes. but do I have french fries on a regular basis? no. It's not like you have to quit everything, but it's a lifestyle change and that's what I needed, was a lifestyle change," said Heuer.

The Ideal Living program, featuring Ideal protein food, is done in four phases. Avera Health Educator like Becky Hanzen says every pound lost makes a difference.

"This represents five pounds of fat. If anybody loses five pounds the orthopedics will tell you it's 20 pounds off your joints and 60 pounds off your back, so anything helps, and it's all magnified," said Hanzen.

And the program is simple. "It's three packets of food, supplements are there. the program is so nice that you can follow the program and really work on the habits as you go through," said Hanzen.

"There's so much more that goes into losing weight, it's about making sure that you're planning ahead, food bought and prepped. That you're taking the time to exercise, reducing stress loads," said Hanzen.

Well rounded and highly educated, the health coaches have much insight to offer.

"They ask me about, well how is your blood pressure? Because she knows I can get wound up pretty easily. Or how's your sleep? It's not just the weight thing, it's really being concerned about all aspects of my life," said Heuer.

While on the weight loss phase, you'll meet once a week to talk about questions, challenges, and update your weight and measurements.

"I can do it. Put your mind to it and I think you can do anything," said Heuer.

A free education event is coming up Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 5:30 PM at the Prairie Center on the Avera McKennan campus.

