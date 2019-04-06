“Axe the Jack” raffle to benefit The Banquet

Sioux Falls business Escape 605 has added a charitable option to its menu.

Tuesday evenings, the downtown axe bar and social club will hold a progressive raffle with proceeds benefiting The Banquet. The local nonprofit ministry serves hot, prepared meals to people at risk of going hungry in the community.

Beginning at 5 p.m., customers can buy raffle tickets. The winning ticket is drawn at 7 p.m. The owner of that ticket receives 10% of the night’s raffle ticket sales and a chance to pull the Jack of Spades from a deck of cards. Fifty percent of each night’s raffle sales goes to The Banquet and 40 percent goes back into the jackpot.

If the Jack is pulled, the winner gets the entire pot of money. If the Jack is not pulled, it starts all over the following Tuesday.

The Banquet serves nearly 200,000 meals each year to families living in poverty in Sioux Falls. These meals are served by volunteers but there are expenses that go along with that volunteer experience.

The jackpot on Tuesday will be more than $1,000. Participants must be present to win.