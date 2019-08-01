BBB issues warning on 'no cost' DNA testing scam

The Better Business Bureau is warning people to think twice about "no cost" DNA screenings.

According to the bureau, fraudulent DNA testing businesses are targeting Medicare beneficiaries in an attempt to get their Medicare or Medicaid information.

"There's a variety of things that they could do with that," said Jessie Schmidt, Better Business Burea state director. "They could make a fake card and maybe perhaps obtain medical services on your behalf. What's most common is that they will bill Medicare or Medicaid for services that you really don't need."

Schmidt urges consumers not to accept testing kits unless ordered by a doctor.

She's also encouraging people to be suspicious of anyone offering free genetic testing.