BBB warns of Pizza restaurant scam

The Better Business Bureau is warning about a new scam that's targeting pizza restaurants.

The scammers have hit several pizza businesses in Alabama. They walk into the store and ask to use the phone to make an emergency call.

Shortly after the scammer leaves, the business realizes the phones aren't ringing. When management called the phone company, they learned that their phone line had been rerouted to an untraceable number.

"So when people were calling in, it appeared as though they were taking their pizza orders and getting their credit card information," said Jessie Schmidt, BBB South Dakota state director. "What they were doing is creating fake cards and went out and spent them and of course these consumers never got their pizza."

The Better Business Bureau says this kind of scam hasn't been seen the area but it could happen to any business that takes orders over the phone.