Baby Yoda coming to Build-a-Bear

"Baby Yoda" just gets bigger and bigger.

From the hit Disney+ show The Mandalorian to plush toys set to debut in may.

To a mural in Oklahoma comes word the phenomena is coming to Build-a-Bear Workshop.

Build-a-Bear will no doubt benefit in the 2020 fiscal year from Baby Yoda.

A prototype of a new plush figure based was unveiled at a conference in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday.

Like most toy companies, Build-a-Bear was left in the dark about the surprise character.

So, it had to work quickly to create a product based on the child in order to meet growing demand.

The plush Baby Yoda is expected to be available in the coming months.

