Baby shot while father used him as ‘human shield’ in drug deal, prosecutors say

The father of an 11-month-old boy, who was shot four times and critically injured, is under arrest in connection with the October shooting.

Nafes Monroe, 25, faces charges of reckless endangerment and child endangerment in the October shooting that left his 11-month-old son, Yaseem Jenkins, critically injured. (Source: Gray News)

Nafes Monroe, 25, faces charges of reckless endangerment and child endangerment after the district attorney’s office says he used his 11-month-old son, Yaseem Jenkins, as a “human shield” while buying drugs, WPVI reports.

Monroe and the 11-month-old were in the back of a car Oct. 19 when the boy was shot four times, once in the head, once in the chest and twice in the bottom. The baby’s stepmother and another man were also in the car.

Police say Monroe was the intended target of the alleged shooter, identified as 29-year-old Francisco Ortiz, according to WCAU.

Around the time of the shooting, investigators say Monroe was using counterfeit money to buy drugs.

"He was using counterfeit money… knowing that counterfeit money is something that is very upsetting to drug dealers, and when they find out that they're being burned with counterfeit money, they act violently,” said Anthony Voci Jr., the chief of the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Homicide Unit, in a news conference Tuesday.

Voci says Monroe had used counterfeit money for drug deals in the past and would intentionally bring Yaseem along with “the idea or belief that if someone saw that he had a child in the car that they would not fire upon him.”

“A human shield is probably the term that I would use,” Voci said.

After the shooting, Monroe allegedly did not take his son to the hospital immediately. He instead drove to a home about 10 minutes away before finally dropping him off at a medical center, WCAU reports.

“[He] then dropped his child off at the hospital and never looked back," Voci said.

Naseem remains in critical condition at the hospital nearly a month after the shooting.

Ortiz is charged with attempted murder and related offenses, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. He is also accused of supplying an AK-47 rifle used in a shooting Oct. 20 that killed 2-year-old Nikolette Rivera.

Copyright 2019 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.