Baby wakes up from coma, smiles at dad

It's a moment all parents look forward to seeing - their baby smiling at them.

For Emma and Stuart Labuschagne, they said it was a living miracle.

Michael Labuschagne, 14 months old, woke up after five days in a coma, recognized his dad and smiled.

Michael has a rare tumor that can block the flow of blood to his heart.

He was diagnosed in March, when he suddenly stopped breathing. Doctors placed him in a medically induced coma.

Michael's tumor is so rare that no surgeon in the UK where he lives knows how to remove it.

Boston Children's Hospital knows how to treat him, and the Labuschagne family crowdsourced the $147,000 they need on GoFundMe.

They've surpassed their goal and are hoping Michael can get the surgery in April.

For now, they're just enjoying time with their baby boy, who has an internal defibrillator and pacemaker to support his heart.

