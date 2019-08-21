SIOUX FALLS, S.D. Staff from Highest Health Chiropractic are hosting their first ever 'Back to School Bash' as kids slowly matriculate back into their halls on campus. Family activities, food, and music will be a big part of Saturday's celebration beginning at 10:00 a.m. and ending at 2:00 p.m. Proceeds will directly benefit Sanford Children's Miracle Network which supports children's hospitals and medical research among other functions.
Back to School Bash
Posted: Wed 8:32 AM, Aug 21, 2019 |
Updated: Wed 8:46 AM, Aug 21, 2019