Backyard chickens allowed in Brandon city limits

If you see homeowners in Brandon measuring yards, they may be planning a chicken coop, now that the city has placed its stamp of approval on the idea.

A group of homeowners petitioning the City of Brandon have had their request granted. Chickens are now allowed within the confines of a coop on single-family lots after the city grants a permit with an approved application.

The Facebook group Brandon for Backyard Chickens posted celebration comments on Wednesday, July 3. Discussions of chicken coops and care continue as the ordinance is now in effect.

Many regulations are in place, which could limit the yards that would meet the standards for a chicken coop on their lot. There is a five-foot setback from the front and sides of the property line. The distance from any door or window of any house is 25 feet.

Within those guidelines, the coop can be up to 30 square feet with a run up to 60 square feet. Up to six hens are permissible but not to breed and can be only for the family's consumption, not re-sale. Fencing needs to be two inches or smaller between slats.