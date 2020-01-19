‘Bad Boys for Life’ debuts so good with box office top spot

“Bad Boys for Life” exceeded expectations coming away with a dominating No. 1 showing at the box office.

The Sony Pictures film starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence brought in $59 million in the U.S. and Canada entering the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.

The action-packed, buddy comedy returned for the franchise’s third installment after a 17-year hiatus with a popular demand.

Second place went to “Dolittle,” starring Robert Downey Jr., which opened with a mediocre $22.5 million.

Sony Pictures predicted that “Bad Boys” will make around $68 million over the four-day weekend.

