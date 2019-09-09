Baltic High School holding classes after rumors of a possible shooting

School officials say the Baltic High School is safe and classes are still scheduled for Monday, following rumors of a possible school shooting.

Superintendent Bob Sittig addressed the rumors on Sunday via email, saying that both the school district and police know the identity of the person involved in a social media post, allegedly saying they would shoot up the school.

However, both police and the school administration determined the school safe for class on Monday.

There will be extra law enforcement on school grounds.

Parents who would like to keep their kids out of school, are asked to call the office.

The investigation is on-going, and police have already met with the student and the student's family.

