Banquet in need of hygiene kits

For some folks, items like a toothbrush and toothpaste are considered a luxury.

So this Christmas, The Banquet in Sioux Falls is giving hygiene kits to their guests. But they need your help.

Hygiene kits are being sold at Sioux Falls Lewis Drug Stores. People can purchase a kit for around ten dollars and then leave the gift in the store's collection box.

Kits can be purchased for men, women or children. But they are most in need of men's kits.

Organizers say this is one small way to make a big difference in someone else's life.

"When I go in the shower I know my shampoo is going to be there," said Andrew Hewitt, Banquet Marketing and Development manager. "I know my soap and my loofa or whatever is going to be in there. Where a lot of our guests that come in might not have those things. So it's trying to fulfill that basic need."

The banquet needs kits purchased by Tuesday. Money raised from the kits will go towards purchasing "luxury items" like laundry detergent and toilet paper.