Barack Obama statue unveiled in Rapid City

The Elk's Theatre was packed Saturday afternoon as people witnessed the unveiling of the President Barack Obama statue.

It's the newest addition to the City of Presidents statues downtown.

The creator of the sculpture, James Van Nuys, was honored at the ceremony for his hard work and dedication.

This is the fourth statue Van Nuys has created for the City of Presidents.

He has been working on this piece for the past two years and says that it took him about 500 hours to complete.

With tons of photos to choose from for inspiration, one caught his eye because of how close he was with his daughter.

"I did like the photo that I saw of Obama walking on the stage in his first inaugural with his daughter, and I just thought that it was a nice feel-good kind of piece," says Van Nuys.

The statue will officially be put up on Monday at 9:00 a.m. at the corner of 4th and St. Joseph Streets.