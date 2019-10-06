Basement fire displaces Sioux Falls family

Fire crews responded to a structure fire at 217 North Jessica Avenue at 6:36 p.m. and saw heavy smoke coming from the home. It was determined there was a fire in the basement, and crews made sure the residents exited the home safely. It took about ten minutes to get under control, but the extensive fire damage in the basement and smoke damage left the home uninhabitable. The family made arrangements to stay with relatives while investigators explore the reason for the fire.