BRANDON, SD When Brandon police responded to a reported bat bite Saturday, they were able to turn it over to the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society where it was sent in for testing. After undergoing tests, it was discovered the bat tested positive for rabies. Authorities remind us if you see a bat in your home or business you should not capture it, but instead safely confine it in a room by shutting the door and contacting police or animal control.
Bat in Brandon tested positive for rabies
Posted: Sun 3:30 PM, Jun 09, 2019