Benchmark measure for autism treatment to come, but not till 2021

Parents of children with autism are frustrated because applied behavioral therapy isn't required to be covered by insurance companies in South Dakota.

There is a benchmark measure set to take effect in 2021, but parents of these children want action to be taken sooner rather than later.

A.B.A. therapy is an important part of the development of children on the spectrum.

Children who don't get A.B.A. treatment don't learn many basic life skills that they will need throughout their entire life.

The therapy is expensive, and without insurance coverage families can struggle to pay for the treatment.

Lindsey Janklow, who's son has autism, says her family has racked up more than $35,000 in bills to pay for treatment out of pocket.

The benchmark measure, set for 2021, will cover A.B.A. therapy for individual and small group plans.

"I'm grateful they're willing to do that, but that's not till 2021. So the kids who need therapy now, they're falling through the cracks, they're not going to be able to get therapy till then," said Janklow.

Idaho, North Dakota, and Wyoming all have measures in place right now requiring insurance companies to cover A.B.A. therapy.

That is accomplished through an official act call a "bulletin."

The state says it did consider implementing a bulletin on this issue, but they say it wouldn't permanently fix the concern.

"Generally, a bulletin is more of a short term fix to something, it doesn't have the power of law, so changing the benchmark is a long term solution to this problem," South Dakota Director of the Division of Insurance, Larry Deiter, said.