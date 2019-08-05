Bernhard Langer will play in 2019 Sanford International

Two-time Masters champion Bernhard Langer will play in the 2019 Sanford International Presented by Cambria.

The Sanford International will take place on September 16-22 at Minnehaha Country Club, in Sioux Falls.

Langer, who is from Anhausen, Germany, has 113 professional wins during his 45-year career including the 1985 and 1993 Masters.

He is one of the most dominant golfers to ever play on the PGA TOUR Champions, winning 40 tournaments including a record 11 senior major championships. Langer recently won the Senior Open with a five-shot victory at Royal Lytham & St. Annes Golf Course. He has also won five Charles Schwab Cups, the most recent in 2018.

“There’s not a better combination of person and golfer on the TOUR than Bernhard Langer,” said Greg Conrad, tournament director of the Sanford International. “Bernhard’s humanitarianism and integrity are second to none, and we are excited to welcome him to Sioux Falls to play in the Sanford International this fall.”

In 2018, Langer won the Payne Stewart Award. The award is given annually in honor of Payne Stewart to a player whose values align with the character, charity and sportsmanship that Stewart showed.

1997 PGA Championship winner and two-time Ryder Cup captain Davis Love III will also play in the 2019 Sanford International. Love III, a native of Charlotte, North Carolina, has 21 career PGA TOUR wins and was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2017.

For the most up-to-date Sanford International player commitment list, visit sanfordinternational.com

Tickets to the Sanford International Presented by Cambria are now on sale. Patrons may purchase tickets at sanfordinternational.com or by phone at 877-748-3376. Tickets start at $10.

