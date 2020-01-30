Grand Falls staff celebrate new partnership with Betfred USA Sports

The perfect sportsbook has not been completely achieved yet, but Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort staff assembled their new sports betting area over the last few months and unveiled it Thursday evening. The latest addition to the Tri-State area encompasses 35,000 square feet, has 80 screens, reclining chairs, and refreshments for sports bettors to enjoy a bevy of contests.

"When folks enter the doors, they are definitely going to see it is much brighter here at Grand Falls," said General Manager Sharon Haselhoff.

There are still additions being made to the venue include kiosks to allow participants to place their own bets. Administrators anticipate the Betfred Sportsbook to open its own online version of betting at the end of February, while the Elite Sportsbook is still available online.

Betfred has primarily operated in the United Kingdom as 'Betfred Group' since 1967 which wholly owns the current United States subsidiary. Grand Falls is the first of three partners to begin expansion in America with Wind Creek Bethlehem in Pennsylvania and Saratoga Casino in Colorado launching soon. Despite previously being focused on the European market, administrators are taking their first chance on an American sportsbook in Northwest Iowa.

"It's a little bit different in the UK where it's all big soccer games," said Betfred USA Sports CEO Bryan Bennett. "Here in the U.S., it's going to be a little more regional in terms of what people want to bet on, but we have the ability to pretty much book anything on a moment's notice."

The sportsbook officially opens up three days before a champion can be crowned in the National Football League and the tournament frenzy can begin in college basketball.