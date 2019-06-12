Bicyclist killed crash with pickup in northern Sioux Falls

A cyclist who was injured in an accident with a pickup in northern Sioux Falls has died from his injuries, authorities say.

Eighty-four-year-old Kenneth Gene Gunderson died Wednesday morning, according to Sioux Falls police spokesman Sam Clemens.

Police say Gunderson was driving a bicycle north on 60th Street North near the I-29 interchange Tuesday night when he ran a red light and was struck by a pickup.

Clemens says the pickup had a green light, and was driving below the speed limit. No citations were issued.