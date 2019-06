Summer is a great time for kids to get out on their bikes but safety can often be overlooked.

That's why several Sioux Falls organizations are hosting a "Better Bike Day Camp" this month.

It's available for kid ages 10 to 14. They will learn the importance of staying safe on the bike.

Organizers said cycling is a hobby that people never grow out of, so it's important that kids learn the rules of the road early.