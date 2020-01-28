Bill to allow county employees to conceal carry firearms introduced

A bill that would allow county employees to carry a concealed firearm inside the county courthouse will receive its first committee hearing Tuesday morning in Pierre.

Senator Lance Russell’s SB51 will go before the Senate Judiciary Tuesday morning. The bill amends the same law passed last year allowing concealed carry of a pistol inside the state capitol under certain conditions.

Russell’s bill adds any person employed by a county may carry a concealed pistol inside that county’s courthouse.

A provision of the bill allows county commissioners to issue a waiver effectively preventing their employee from carrying a concealed firearm inside the courthouse.

