Bill to prevent cities from banning plastic bags, straws advances

A bill to prevent South Dakota cities from banning plastic bags, straws and beverage containers is advancing at the state legislature.

The Senate Commerce and Energy Committee approved the bill on a 4-2 vote Tuesday.

The bill's sponsor, Republican John Wiik of Big Stone City, says prohibiting cities from banning plastic bags and straws is needed because South Dakota is basically one large, spread-out small town.

Dana Loesky is a volunteer lobbyist with the Friends of the Big Sioux River. He says plastic bags and other plastic waste are becoming a big problem in South Dakota.

He says education is better than a ban but this bill takes away local control.

The measure now goes to the full Senate.

