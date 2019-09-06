Birth control available to South Dakotans through Planned Parenthood mobile app

Planned Parenthood has announced an app available in South Dakota that would allow female patients to access birth control without seeing a doctor.

It called Planned Parenthood Direct and offers six birth control options.

South Dakota is one of 27 states where this app is available. The future of healthcare is having access to individualized services.

"When you're talking about individual healthcare this is exactly what that is," Manager of Advocacy and Development for Planned Parenthood, Kristin Hayward said.

With the tap of a finger on a smartphone, your monthly prescription could be at your door. It’s the Planned Parenthood Direct app that makes reproductive healthcare simpler.

"We just kind of did a soft launch and were letting people know by word of mouth," Hayward said.

Planned Parenthood Direct is a brand new app that South Dakota has had for a few months now raking in more the 300 downloads so far. Planned Parenthood feels that telehealth is the way of the future.

"It kind of has to be I think. We're in a state with a lot of rural communities and sometimes it's extremely difficult to get to any health center whether that's Planned Parenthood or any of the other facilities in the state. I think it's really important that telehealth becomes a technology that we use," Hayward said.

This is how it works, there are six birth control options that are effective in preventing pregnancy.

The pill can be ordered through the app and it comes straight to your home in discreet packaging.

Other options like the patch and ring can be sent to a local pharmacist, but other options will have to be placed by a doctor.

"It’s important especially for like young college students to get that easy access to birth control that Planned Parenthood feels that every woman deserves," Hayward said.

The new app is aimed to make individual healthcare more accessible.

"It makes things easier for our patients and for people across the state of South Dakota," Hayward said.

It's super easy, all you have to do is download the app, answer a few health questions, pay and submit your request.

Planned Parenthood does prefer anyone just starting out on birth control to see a doctor to choose the best option.

