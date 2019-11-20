Bite Squad to deliver free Thanksgiving meals to families in need in Sioux Falls

One of the food delivery companies in Sioux Falls, Bite Squad, plans to deliver hot meals to families in need this Thanksgiving. Nationwide, the company plans to deliver 4,000 meals. Bite Squad is teaming up with local restaurants in hopes to deliver these meals.

A campaign is underway through Thursday to help raise money to provide this to families. When someone orders from Bite Squad, the company will make a donation that will go towards buying these meals. This is being called the "Share Thanksgiving" food drive.