Blood donors needed to fight Labor Day shortages

The Community Blood bank is looking for your help as we head into a time of year when donations are often in short supply.

Several local organizations, including KSFY, are sponsoring the 5th annual All American Community Blood Drive on August 30.

The Labor Day weekend is one of of the top three holidays when blood usage is extremely high, according to Ken Versteeg, Executive Director of the Community Blood Bank. This blood drive is aimed to bring awareness about the need for donations ahead of the last summer holiday.

KSFY TV, Avera McKennan Fitness Center, Dairy Queen (Minnesota Ave. location), Taco John’s and the Community Blood Bank will host the blood drive on Friday, August 30 from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Avera McKennan Fitness Center at 3400 Southeastern Dr., Sioux Falls, SD.

Donors will receive a special commemorative ALL AMERICAN BLOOD DONOR t-shirt, a three day pass for the Avera McKennan Fitness Center, a “pint for a pint” D.Q. certificate (compliments of the Minnesota Ave. D.Q.) and a certificate for a crunchy beef taco from Taco John’s.

Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with a signed parent consent form found at www.cbblifeblood.org), weigh 110 lbs or more and be in good general health. Please bring an ID with you. Organizers recommend that donors eat and drink plenty of fluid prior to donating blood.

Community Blood Bank is a nonprofit cooperative of Sanford Medical Center and Avera McKennan Hospital

