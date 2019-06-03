Blue Rock Bar & Grill expands and reopens at the Sanford Sports Complex

The Blue Rock Bar & Grill, formally Will's Training Table, has expanded and rebranded.

The restaurant opened three months ago and has multiple dining areas and bars, and two patios that will be open if the weather allows.

When you walk into the restaurant, you can head off in two directions, one being the lodge, which is a newly constructed dining and bar space meant to be less casual than the rest of the building. The lodge is open the public after 5:00 PM.

Two other spaces are available, as well. The sports bar and the tailgate are on the opposite side of the first floor.

The upper floor offers another dining area and two patios.

The same menu is used throughout the entire restaurant. It has changed since rebranding and includes appetizers, salads, wraps, burgers, sandwiches, pizza, and entrees such as St. Louis pork ribs, buffalo ribeye, venison rack, and New York strip.

Blue Rock Bar & Grill is open from 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM Monday through Thursday, 11:00 AM to midnight on Friday and Saturday, and 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Sunday.