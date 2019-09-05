Commission denies permit to sell alcohol at planned casino

A city commission has denied a request to sell alcohol at a planned casino in central Sioux Falls.

The owner of the former Bob's Cafe building on W. 12th Street is working to turn the building into a casino, and had requested a conditional use permit to sell alcohol.

Wednesday night, the city Planning Commission denied that permit, according to city spokesperson T.J. Nelson.

Several neighbors previously expressed concern over the effect selling alcohol may have on the nearby neighborhood. A number of those neighbors against spoke out at Wednesday night's meeting, citing the rise of police calls surrounding businesses that sell alcohol.