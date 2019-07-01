Board of Regents requests $91 million from South Dakota legislature

The South Dakota Board of Regents will ask the legislature for ninety-one million dollars for high priority projects at the six state university campuses.

Regents President Kevin Schieffer says the costs are spread across a lot of students, Dakota Radio Group reports.

SDSU is asking for over twenty million dollars for a bioprocessing plant and USD wants ten million dollars for a health science building. The School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City is asking for forty-nine million dollars for a new Mineral Industries Building.

Schieffer says investments in higher education show a good return, though he knows some of the projects will be a tough sell to many legislators.

The Regents will formalize their budget requests at their fall meetings.