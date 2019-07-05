Board of regents working on free speech policy

The South Dakota Board of Regents is now working under a mandate passed by the legislature to create a free speech policy for the state's six public universities.

South Dakota Board of Regents President Kevin Schieffer says they hope to have a policy in place soon and they want it to be as fair as possible.

"There's gonna be people who are happy, there's gonna be people who are upset, and there are gonna be a lot of people who don't pay attention," Schieffer said. "What you really need to do is what you think is the right thing."

Schieffer says the universities should be centers of learning, not politics.

The law requires the board of regents to report on free speech progress and issues at the end of each year.