Minnehaha County authorities are investigating a body discovered in the Big Sioux River near Brandon.

Chief Deputy Jeff Gromer said the body was found by kayakers Saturday evening, west of Brandon.

The body has been identified as 50-year-old Leland Fallis of Sioux Falls. Gromer said Fallis was last seen, by family, on July 24.

Authorities said at this time, there is no indication of foul play.

An autopsy is being conducted.