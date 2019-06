Sioux Falls Police are working to identify a body that was discovered around 7pm Wednesday n the east riverbank of the Big Sioux River just north of Falls Park.

Sergeant Robert Forster tells KSFY News that a couple of citizens reported the body to authorities. An investigation is now underway to determine the person's identity and their cause of death. Forster adds there is no danger to the general public.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSFY News both on air and online for the latest.