Body found along Missouri River bank in Pierre

Authorities in Pierre say a body has been found along the riverbank of the Missouri River near the Downs Marina Peninsula.

Pierre police responded to the area after a 911 call around 10 a.m.Monday. Police said they located the body of an unidentified female just east of the Peninsula.

An autopsy has been ordered and will be conducted in Sioux Falls later week, police say.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the identity unidentified person is asked to call Crime Tips Line at 605-773-7420.