Body found near Canal Park in Duluth

Duluth emergency workers have recovered a man's body from the water near Canal Park in an area where a University of Minnesota Duluth student.

The Star Tribune reports the family of 21-year-old Inver Grove Heights native Jacob Michael Lavoie confirmed Friday that the body was his.

Police say the body was recovered at about 3 p.m. Friday.

Police had asked for the public's help in finding Lavoie. Family members say he went missing after going out with friends on Aug. 31.

___

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)