Body found near Canal Park in Duluth

DULUTH, MN (AP) - Duluth emergency workers have recovered a man's body from the water near Canal Park in an area where a University of Minnesota Duluth student.
The Star Tribune reports the family of 21-year-old Inver Grove Heights native Jacob Michael Lavoie confirmed Friday that the body was his.
Police say the body was recovered at about 3 p.m. Friday.
Police had asked for the public's help in finding Lavoie. Family members say he went missing after going out with friends on Aug. 31.
___
Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)