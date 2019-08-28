Body of Minnesota man who fell to death recovered from Montana peak

An emergency crew has recovered the body of climber who died on Montana's highest peak.

A helicopter retrieved a man's body from the south side of Granite Peak Tuesday.

Authorities have not yet identified the 65-year-old victim from Minnesota.

Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler says the man fell Saturday while ascending the 12,807-foot-high (3,904 meter) mountain peak with his son.

Bichler says the victim slipped and fell about 150 feet (46 meters) when he was about 120 feet (37 meters) from the summit.

The sheriff says the climbers approached Granite Peak from the Cooke City side, which he called an "inherently more difficult side to climb from."

The high angle rescue team from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue conducted the evacuation.

