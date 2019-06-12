Body recovered from vehicle found in Missouri River in Pierre

Authorities say a body has been found in a vehicle recovered from a marina on the Missouri River in Pierre.

The vehicle was found Tuesday at the Downs Marina, according to Pierre Police Department Capt. Bryan Walz.

A body was found inside the vehicle. Authorities are still working to determine the identity and the cause of death.

The discovery was made when a fisherman noticed an unusual object on his fish scanner. He notified South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks.

A GF&P officer also scanned the area. He thought the object may have been a vehicle, so he notified police.

Walz says a Pierre Fire Department dive team helped remove the vehicle from the water. It was located at the mouth of the marina, between the bay and the Missouri River.

Police say the vehicle appears to have been submerged in a vehicle for an "extended period of time," but did not give any specifics.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday in Sioux Falls.

