Bomb squad respond to suspicious object

The Sioux Falls Bomb Squad was activated to investigate a suspicious object in the area of east 24th Street and Southeastern Avenue on Friday.

Police said a citizen noticed the object lying in the roadway and called 911 around 11:30 a.m.

Officers shut down traffic in the area for a short period to check the object. Police said the object was made safe by bomb squad personnel and an investigation will be completed.

At this time, police have not released details about the object.